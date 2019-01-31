Concorso DSGA: presentazione candidature per le commissioni in Sicilia

L’USR Sicilia ha pubblicato un avviso per la presentazione delle candidature a presidente e componenti delle commissioni, delle sottocommissioni, ivi compresi i membri supplenti e i membri aggregati per le commissioni da nominarsi presso l’USR Sicilia ai sensi dell’art.8 e seguenti.
Gli aspiranti presidenti e componenti delle commissioni di valutazione possono presentare l’istanza utilizzando i form on line presenti ai seguenti link entro e non il 20 febbraio 2019:
PRESIDENTE
http://survey.usr.sicilia.it/estats/index.php/survey/index/sid/347141/newtest/Y/lang/it
COMMISSARIO
http://survey.usr.sicilia.it/estats/index.php/survey/index/sid/717654/newtest/Y/lang/it
MEMBRO AGGREGATO
http://survey.usr.sicilia.it/estats/index.php/survey/index/sid/163765/newtest/Y/lang/it
SEGRETARIO
http://survey.usr.sicilia.it/estats/index.php/survey/index/sid/974185/newtest/Y/lang/it
avviso